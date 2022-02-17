Shopping (SPI) Price Reaches $11.24 on Major Exchanges

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. One Shopping coin can now be bought for approximately $11.24 or 0.00027331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a market capitalization of $9.89 million and $217,562.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00044299 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,894.92 or 0.07037744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,158.67 or 1.00059606 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00049201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00051012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003026 BTC.

About Shopping

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 879,432 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Shopping Coin Trading

