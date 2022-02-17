Shore Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for NCC Group (LON:NCC)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NCC Group (LON:NCC) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NCC. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.91) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 363 ($4.91) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.19) price target on shares of NCC Group in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. raised NCC Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 340 ($4.60) to GBX 310 ($4.19) in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on NCC Group from GBX 335 ($4.53) to GBX 280 ($3.79) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NCC Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 327.67 ($4.43).

NCC opened at GBX 191.20 ($2.59) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 217.20 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 258.14. The stock has a market cap of £592.30 million and a PE ratio of 63.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.47. NCC Group has a twelve month low of GBX 179 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.71).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. NCC Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.55%.

In other NCC Group news, insider Adam Palser purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($73,071.72). Also, insider Julie Chakraverty purchased 9,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 187 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £18,475.60 ($25,000.81).

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

