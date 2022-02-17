Short Interest in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Expands By 73.3%

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 73.3% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79. Aequi Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Get Aequi Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 4.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,117,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after acquiring an additional 45,911 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,045,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after buying an additional 115,078 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 389.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after buying an additional 635,642 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 752,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 560,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,599 shares in the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aequi Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aequi Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.