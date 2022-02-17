Short Interest in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) Increases By 33.3%

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp (NASDAQ:APTM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:APTM remained flat at $$9.63 during trading on Thursday. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,335. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69. Alpha Partners Technology Merger has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $9.92.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTM. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,875,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $7,275,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger during the 3rd quarter worth $726,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. is based in New York.
