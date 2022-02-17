Short Interest in AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Rises By 36.4%

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ALCC stock opened at $9.68 on Thursday. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.83.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALCC. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,820,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,964,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $288,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $7,856,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,472,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.