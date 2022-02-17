Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Drops By 18.2%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 9,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.
AMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.
NYSE AMX opened at $18.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69.
About América Móvil
America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.
