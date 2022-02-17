Short Interest in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Decreases By 23.4%

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 48,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,815 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.23% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BOSC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.52. 5,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,962. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.76. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $5.12.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $8.00 million for the quarter.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) & Mobile Solutions; and Supply Chain Solutions.

