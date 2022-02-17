Short Interest in Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Increases By 52.1%

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the January 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BIOIF opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. Biome Grow has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.09.

Biome Grow Company Profile

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

