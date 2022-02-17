Short Interest in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Drops By 30.4%

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the January 15th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BKN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.35. 28,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,814. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $67,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $205,000. 14.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide high current income exempt from regular federal income tax consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on February 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

