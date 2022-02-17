Short Interest in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Drops By 29.1%

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the January 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE BUI traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,506. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $27.79.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%.
About BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust
BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.
