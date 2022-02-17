Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Increases By 57.2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.0 days.

Shares of CTTAF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.42. 2,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $158.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.