Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Increases By 57.2%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,200 shares, an increase of 57.2% from the January 15th total of 233,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 216.0 days.
Shares of CTTAF stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.42. 2,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $93.74 and a 12-month high of $158.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.29.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
