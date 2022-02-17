Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Rises By 34.2%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the January 15th total of 5,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:DHT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 67,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,699. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average is $5.72. The company has a market cap of $978.67 million, a PE ratio of -289.00 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.19.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DHT will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -400.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of DHT by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of DHT by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHT by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 997,874 shares during the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DHT. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.