Short Interest in Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) Declines By 41.2%

Elementis plc (OTCMKTS:EMNSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Elementis stock remained flat at $$1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87. Elementis has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.24.

Get Elementis alerts:

About Elementis

Elementis Plc is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Coatings, Talc, Chromium, and Energy. The Personal Care segment deals with the production of rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for anti-perspirant deodorants, for supply to personal care manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.