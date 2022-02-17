Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) Decreases By 28.3%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 25.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,745,000 after purchasing an additional 241,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

EOCW traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $9.74. 1,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,449. Elliott Opportunity II has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

