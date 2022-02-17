Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Declines By 41.0%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,496. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $81.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 43.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after acquiring an additional 108,938 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $7,881,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $3,219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter valued at $2,205,000.

