Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Declines By 41.0%

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the January 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 34,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,496. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.44. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $61.43 and a one year high of $81.14.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
