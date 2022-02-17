Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Decreases By 35.5%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 64,800 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the January 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $30.65. 64,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,869. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.63.

A number of analysts recently commented on FSUGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fortescue Metals Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

