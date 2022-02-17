Short Interest in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Rises By 53.5%

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,500 shares, an increase of 53.5% from the January 15th total of 330,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 457,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 985.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,913 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 2,782.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,171,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,301 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $8,769,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $6,007,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,592,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILT traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.76. 8,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $18.49.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

