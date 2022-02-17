Short Interest in GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Decreases By 30.1%

GMO Internet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,000 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the January 15th total of 175,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.9 days.

Shares of GMOYF stock traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $22.54. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826. GMO Internet has a 12 month low of $19.85 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GMO Internet in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

GMO Internet, Inc engages in the provision of Internet services. It operates through the following segments: Internet Infrastructure, Internet Advertising and Media, Internet Securities, Virtual Currency, Incubation, and Others. The Internet Infrastructure segment includes domain registration, cloud hosting, web design, Internet security, access, e-commerce support, and payment processing services.

