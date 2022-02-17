Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Expands By 64.1%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,709,300 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the January 15th total of 1,041,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 59.4 days.

GWLLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Great Wall Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Great Wall Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Great Wall Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GWLLF opened at $2.56 on Thursday. Great Wall Motor has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83.

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, markets, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, South Africa, Ecuador, Chile, Russia, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, Great Wall Pickup, and ORA brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

