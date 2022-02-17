Short Interest in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Decreases By 38.1%

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,370,000 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the January 15th total of 10,290,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWM. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.73. 2,494,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,327,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.56 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.72. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.56%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

