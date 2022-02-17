Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Expands By 57.6%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.8 days.
Innate Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.
About Innate Pharma
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innate Pharma (IPHYF)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.