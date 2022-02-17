Short Interest in Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) Expands By 57.6%

Innate Pharma S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, an increase of 57.6% from the January 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 37.8 days.

Innate Pharma stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.71. 2,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849. Innate Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

About Innate Pharma

Innate Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in improving oncology treatment and clinical outcomes for patients through therapeutic antibodies that harness the immune system to fight cancer. Its product pipeline include Lacutamab, Monalizumab, Avdoralimab, and IPH62. The company was founded by Hervé Eloi Dominique Brailly, Eric Vivier, Marc Bonneville, Alessandro Moretta, Jean-Jacques Fournié, and François Romagné on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Marseille, France.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.