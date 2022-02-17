Short Interest in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Decreases By 20.7%

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the January 15th total of 2,610,000 shares. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 728,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on InVivo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics by 1,525.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics by 47.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 89,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. InVivo Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $0.57.

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

