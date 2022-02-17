Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Drops By 40.3%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,881,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. 2,078,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,022. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.
