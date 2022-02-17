Short Interest in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Drops By 40.3%

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decline of 40.3% from the January 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,881,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $56.46. 2,078,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,026,022. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $61.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period.

