Short Interest in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Drops By 19.5%

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEOH. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 42.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 25,157 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Methanex by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,890 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Methanex by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 326,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,307 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Methanex alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MEOH shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James set a $52.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methanex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 10.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.