Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Decreases By 29.5%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 38,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,733. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $10.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narwhal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 52.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 10.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

