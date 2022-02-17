Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Decreases By 29.5%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 38,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,733. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $10.66.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*
The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA)
- Insiders Sell SiteOne Landscape Supply, Institutions Buy It
- Matterport Shows Why the Metaverse Will Have Some Growing Pains
- Now It’s Time To Buy Roblox, Maybe
- Haverty Furniture Company Is One Comfortable Dividend-Growth Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.