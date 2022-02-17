Short Interest in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) Expands By 58.0%

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,900 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 41,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada by 874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 362,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 325,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Gold Nevada alerts:

PZG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price (down from $3.00) on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

PZG stock remained flat at $$0.65 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 139,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,943. Paramount Gold Nevada has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. Its projects include Sleeper Gold, Frost, and Grassy Mountain. The company was founded on June 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Gold Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.