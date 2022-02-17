Short Interest in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Increases By 39.7%

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,900 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the January 15th total of 269,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.14.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $521,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Primerica by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Primerica by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Primerica by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.00. 308,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,773. Primerica has a 1-year low of $135.18 and a 1-year high of $179.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.28). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.97%. The business had revenue of $724.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 17th that allows the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 17.06%.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

