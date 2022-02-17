Short Interest in RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) Declines By 26.5%

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 26.5% from the January 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 36,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,569. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.20.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the development of a novel therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, or Tß4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. Its products include RGN-259, RGN-352, and RGN-137. The company was founded by Allan L. Goldstein on May 13, 1982 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

