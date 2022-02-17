Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) Decreases By 40.0%

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of RBKB stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.90. 6,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.28. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 510,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rhinebeck Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial and Consumer. The Commercial Real Estate loans segment is separated into the three classes: construction, non-residential and multi-family, Non-residential and multi-family loans include long-term loans financing commercial properties and include both owner and non-owner occupied properties.

