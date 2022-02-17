Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Grows By 55.9%

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 893,100 shares, an increase of 55.9% from the January 15th total of 572,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 691,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,471 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Several analysts have commented on SIOX shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of Sio Gene Therapies stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,283. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

