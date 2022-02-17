Short Interest in SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) Grows By 50.0%

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SPTK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,004,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,608,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in SportsTek Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,885,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

SPTK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,233. SportsTek Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

SportsTek Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

