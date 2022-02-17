Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Declines By 34.7%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,112,500 shares, a drop of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 3,234,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 320.1 days.

SWMAF stock opened at $7.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.35. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

