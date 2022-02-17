Short Interest in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Decreases By 35.6%

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,060,000 shares, a decline of 35.6% from the January 15th total of 9,410,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 29,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.22. 3,659,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,771,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200-day moving average is $27.38. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.68%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.47.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.