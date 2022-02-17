Short Interest in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Declines By 29.3%

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,300 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 15th total of 274,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 357,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TIRX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tian Ruixiang in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Tian Ruixiang by 130.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 27,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TIRX stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 140,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,041. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46. Tian Ruixiang has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances.

