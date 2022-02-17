Short Interest in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Expands By 40.0%

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TANNI remained flat at $$26.02 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,455. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11.

Get TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.