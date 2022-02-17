Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Increases By 41.7%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 739,500 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the January 15th total of 522,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,523,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 116,739.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,908,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,984,000 after buying an additional 14,895,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,734,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,656,000 after buying an additional 188,132 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,391,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,909,000 after buying an additional 162,608 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,893,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,993,000 after buying an additional 284,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,551,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,893,000 after buying an additional 575,006 shares in the last quarter.

VGIT traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $64.53. 36,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,128. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $68.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

