Short Interest in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Decreases By 28.1%

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN traded down $4.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.69. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 0.86.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.65, for a total transaction of $296,262.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,396 shares of company stock worth $7,573,251. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 12.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 41.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.