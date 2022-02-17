Short Interest in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Drops By 24.3%

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the January 15th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 999,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 388.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 54,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 774,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 36,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 84,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.83. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $7.03.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZYNE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

