SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $90,772.52 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SIBN stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. 4,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,557. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $684.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.