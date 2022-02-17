SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Sells $90,772.52 in Stock

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2022

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $90,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SIBN stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. 4,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,557. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 12.04, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a market cap of $684.20 million, a PE ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 52.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.