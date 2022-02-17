Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SIEGY. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of SIEGY opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $89.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.20.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.6665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.87%.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

