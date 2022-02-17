Signature Chain (SIGN) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Signature Chain (CURRENCY:SIGN) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $11.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00038619 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00107076 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.