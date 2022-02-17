Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock Sells 1,000 Shares

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total value of $155,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $160.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $181.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.56. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.15 and a 1 year high of $211.98.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after acquiring an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after buying an additional 14,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after buying an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,543,000 after buying an additional 17,661 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.