SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) Shares Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

SBEA has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $15.81 on Thursday. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.