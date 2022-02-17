Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.26. Similarweb shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMWB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 19.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

