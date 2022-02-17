Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $14.11

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $13.26. Similarweb shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 233 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on SMWB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85.
Similarweb Company Profile (NYSE:SMWB)
Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.
