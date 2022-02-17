Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) is Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group accounts for approximately 2.5% of Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $41,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $143.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,886. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.12 and a twelve month high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.82.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.