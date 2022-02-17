Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Short Interest Down 27.1% in January

Sinopharm Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,500 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 144,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sinopharm Group stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.54. 8,936 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,135. Sinopharm Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.