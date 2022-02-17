Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) Stock Price Up 14.6%

Shares of Sixty Six Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYHDF) rose 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 11,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 20,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.11.

About Sixty Six Capital (OTCMKTS:HYHDF)

Sixty Six Capital Inc provides co-location and cloud computing services. The company engages in the high-performance computing, storage, and information processing activities. It also invests in various technology sectors, such as crypto tokens and crypto finance. The company was formerly known as Hydro66 Holdings Corp.

