SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $138.34 Million

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to post $138.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $133.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $143.38 million. SL Green Realty posted sales of $162.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year sales of $587.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $546.00 million to $647.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $616.36 million, with estimates ranging from $559.00 million to $721.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis.

SLG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SL Green Realty from $69.05 to $74.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SL Green Realty from $80.39 to $76.26 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $83.48 to $87.60 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $79.36 to $84.51 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $86.57 to $92.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.05.

NYSE SLG traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,001,609. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $59.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

