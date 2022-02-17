Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $260,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter valued at about $16,357,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 19.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121,866 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 5.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,100,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,938,000 after purchasing an additional 116,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 223.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 82,054 shares in the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush raised shares of Sleep Number from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Sleep Number stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.49. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $67.26 and a 52-week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

