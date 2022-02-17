SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 4.5%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $36.67 and last traded at $36.24. 12,411 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,288,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.67.
Several equities analysts have commented on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen raised SM Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.25 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.
About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)
SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
